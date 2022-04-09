Zacks Investment Research Comments on Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENSC opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $17.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.
