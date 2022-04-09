Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.