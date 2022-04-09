Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Sell

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “
ARDS opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.