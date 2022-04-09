Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

GBNH stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

