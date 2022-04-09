Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of OMER opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.