Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “
Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $31.90.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.
