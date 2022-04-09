Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.