Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to Sell

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $918.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.45. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.