Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.74. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.