Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. Anterix has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74,613 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 208,373 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

