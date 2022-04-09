Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

BL opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 12.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.