Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.93. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.