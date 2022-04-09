Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.80.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 21.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is 33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

