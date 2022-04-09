Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SEA by 72.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 28.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

