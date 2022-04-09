Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $6,438,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
