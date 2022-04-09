Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $6,438,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.