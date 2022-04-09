Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $38,959,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Grifols by 448.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,499 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $12,983,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 611,114 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

