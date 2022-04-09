Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

