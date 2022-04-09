Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

National Beverage stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

