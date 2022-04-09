Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to “Hold”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.