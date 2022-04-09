Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €84.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.81 ($97.60).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €45.95 ($50.49) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.23. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

