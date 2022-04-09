Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $226.79 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

