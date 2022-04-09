Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,651 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

Shares of GWW opened at $518.55 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

