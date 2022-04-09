Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 22,311 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

