Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,230 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

