Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AES were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 438,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $14,810,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of AES opened at $24.83 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.