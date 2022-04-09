Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

