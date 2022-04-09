Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,943,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,947,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140,092 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $105.09 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

