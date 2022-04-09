Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after acquiring an additional 230,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $146.15 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

