Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

