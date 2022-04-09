Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.25% of Badger Meter worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

