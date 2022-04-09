Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

RSG stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.33 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

