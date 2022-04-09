Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

AQUA opened at $44.99 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

