Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $142.82 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

