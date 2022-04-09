Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,912 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $10,857,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $8,406,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $9,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.81 and a 52 week high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

