Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 18,070 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Snap-on worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

