Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,264 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $3,010,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

