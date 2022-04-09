Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,622 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.84. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

