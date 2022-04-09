Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.78 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

