Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of ITT worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

ITT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

