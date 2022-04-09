Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 436,785 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 436,785 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.