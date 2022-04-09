Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 66,849 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

