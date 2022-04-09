Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

