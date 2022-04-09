Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Citigroup raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.38 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.