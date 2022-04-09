Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $21,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

