-$0.02 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Impinj reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,761 shares of company stock worth $4,278,970 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.