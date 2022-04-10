-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.23. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73.
About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
