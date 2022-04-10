-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.23. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

