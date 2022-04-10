-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

