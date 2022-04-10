$0.21 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

WTI stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $612.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

