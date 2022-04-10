$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ROIC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $23,221,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,471,000 after buying an additional 835,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

