$0.26 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($3.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.70) EPS.
NYSE AHT opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.07.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
