$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 73,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,698. The firm has a market cap of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

